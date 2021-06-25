YIELD App (YLD) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $27.97 million and approximately $593,747.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00588681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038098 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 109,908,976 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

