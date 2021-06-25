Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $695,367.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $695,367.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

