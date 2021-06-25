YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,200.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 91 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,180 ($15.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get YouGov alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,104.06.

In other news, insider Ashley G. Martin purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,008.20 ($6,543.25).

YouGov Company Profile (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.