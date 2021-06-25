Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

ADN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.42 million and a P/E ratio of -108.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.