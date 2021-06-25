Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce $2.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $3.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,358 shares of company stock valued at $61,902. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

