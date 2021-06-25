Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.46. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 250,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $492.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,881.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

