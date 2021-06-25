Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Cabot posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBT. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after acquiring an additional 183,682 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cabot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,797,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06. Cabot has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

