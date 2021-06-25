Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Camden National posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CAC opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Camden National has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Camden National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden National by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.