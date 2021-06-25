Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Post $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $171.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,147. CDW has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.60. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

