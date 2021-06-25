Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Crown by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $100.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

