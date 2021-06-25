Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 595.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 42,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 35,023 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.