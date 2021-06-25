Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Billion

Analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce sales of $7.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.27 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $28.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

LEN stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

