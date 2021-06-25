Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of LTHM opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Livent by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Livent by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

