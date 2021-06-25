Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Methanex posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Methanex by 9.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,165,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Methanex by 723.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 7.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 152,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

