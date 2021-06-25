Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuantumScape.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Several brokerages recently commented on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,929,745.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QS opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.97.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuantumScape (QS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.