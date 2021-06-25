Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.48). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $17.76 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $677.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.08.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.