Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.48). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $17.76 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $677.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.08.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

