Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

TLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock worth $102,535,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth $151,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.50.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

