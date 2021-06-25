Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report sales of $11.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.58 billion and the lowest is $10.96 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $44.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.27 billion to $45.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.20 billion to $46.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after acquiring an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

