Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. U.S. Concrete posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of USCR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,448. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.35.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $132,798. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.