Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post sales of $4.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $4.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

