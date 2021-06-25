Zacks: Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.92. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,471. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.