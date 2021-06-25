Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $47.75 on Friday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

