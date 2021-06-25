Zacks: Analysts Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to post $137.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.64 million. Mimecast reported sales of $115.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $573.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.36 million to $579.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $651.88 million, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $664.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $711,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

