Zacks: Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

WETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,071. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.90 million, a PE ratio of -57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.