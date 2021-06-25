Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce $7.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.37 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $28.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

AAL stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

