Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post sales of $210.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.27 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $907.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $912.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $994.80 million, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

BSY stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion and a PE ratio of 110.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $12,156,300.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,977,809.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,273,938 shares of company stock valued at $62,951,858. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,559.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 188,073 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

