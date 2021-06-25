Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). InflaRx posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InflaRx by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in InflaRx by 247.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 161,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,101. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $6.88.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

