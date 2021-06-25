Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.98. Prologis posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Prologis stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.00. 1,921,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.02. Prologis has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

