Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Range Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Range Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,227,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

