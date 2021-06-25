Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

