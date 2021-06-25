Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,550%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.13. 562,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,605. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

