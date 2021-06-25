Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,550%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Display.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Display stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.13. 562,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,605. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
See Also: Trading Halts
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.