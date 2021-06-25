Zacks: Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.09). Benefitfocus reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 1,244,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,261. The stock has a market cap of $479.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

