Zacks: Brokerages Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,148.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after buying an additional 762,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $37,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,953,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

