Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Mitek Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $19.40 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $835.25 million, a PE ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

