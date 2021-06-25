Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post $4.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.38. Nucor reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,208.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $14.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $17.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.66. 144,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,288. Nucor has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

