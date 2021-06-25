Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $2.03. Owens Corning posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of OC traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,520. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.06. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $53.38 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

