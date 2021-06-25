Zacks: Brokerages Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

