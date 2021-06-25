Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce $30.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.03 million and the lowest is $29.83 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $128.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.14 million to $131.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.42 million, with estimates ranging from $138.65 million to $143.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 86,931 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

