ZB Token (ZB) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $135.31 million and $4.13 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.80 or 0.00604060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038783 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.