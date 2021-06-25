Zcoin (XZC) Reaches Market Cap of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,245.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.47 or 0.05760335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.93 or 0.01451120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00399547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00126014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.25 or 0.00627212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00386363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007400 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039289 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.