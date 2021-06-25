Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $28.73

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.73, but opened at $30.13. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 243.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

