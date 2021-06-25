Zealium Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $32,163.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00354861 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,529,843 coins and its circulating supply is 16,529,843 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

