Zebi Token (ZEBI) Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $2,261.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 36.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00101219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00164123 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.89 or 1.00139877 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,023,657,266 coins and its circulating supply is 756,123,187 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

