ZENZO One Day Volume Reaches $393.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 9% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $393.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001353 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00032764 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00197265 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00036012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006001 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

