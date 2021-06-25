Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Up to $11.06

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $11.40. Zepp Health shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 371 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

