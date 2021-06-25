Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Hits $719.38

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $696,900.91 and approximately $71.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $719.38 or 0.02243030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00594045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038539 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

