ZeuxCoin (ZUC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $151,967.93 and approximately $20.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00053427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00588596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038718 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

