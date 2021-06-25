Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZIXI shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $401.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. Research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

