ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 689,600 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $12,640,000.00.

ZI traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,997. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1,345.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

