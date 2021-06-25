ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.72. ZTE shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 984 shares trading hands.

ZTCOY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities analysts expect that ZTE Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

